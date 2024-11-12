Leaving Cert English and Maths could be reduced to just one paper

There could be changes on the way to the Leaving Cert English and Maths exams as new proposals would see one exam and one major assessment for both.

It is being reported that both subjects could be reduced to just one written paper, with a project worth 40% of the exam to ease stress on students.

The changes are being considered by policy makers as a way of easing the stress facing students.

The Irish Times is reporting that if approved, the changes would come into force for students entering fifth year in September 2026.

Advertisement

Conor Murphy, an English Teacher in Skibbereen Community School says he has major concerns over the proposals.

"Not every student has the same benefit at home. Some families barely have a laptop to share amongst people, never mind any room on hand to help them with a project worth 40%.

"And then you have the major problem of AI. I have no idea how I am going to be able to spot Artificial Intelligence if a student hands up a project to me."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.