Leaving Cert results available online today

It's Leaving Cert results day with almost 61,000 students who sat the exams, set to access their grades this morning.

They can access them online on the state examinations website from 10 o'clock.

Education Minister Norma Foley is paying tribute to all of those who sat this year's exams, acknowledging how the last few years have been a challenge.

"I want to congratulate the class of 2024 - it's a fantastic achievement for them.

Advertisement

"I don't underestimate that the past few years have been challenging and difficult for them - but as a collective they have really withstood all those challenges, they have worked hard and come out the other side.

"Today is a day of great celebration and great credit due to them," Minister Foley said.

While it might be a day of great celebration for some - others may not get the results they had hoped for.

Waterford Guidance Counsellor, Emma Tobin Coles, says there are plenty of alternatives for people who may be disappointed today.

Advertisement

"I have worked with many students who - come results day - didn't get what they wanted and are leading very successful lives.

"Many of them will actually say 'y0u know what I am glad I didn't get the results I was hoping for because it gave me a much richer experience in my life'.

"You might not get the results you were looking for but maybe that is for the best - maybe there is another option out there that is better for you.

"The Leaving Cert is just one step in your life and it doesn't define you," Emma said.

Advertisement

The results are available on the state examinations website, and students will need their Examination Number, Student Portal Account Password and PPS Number.

You can access the link here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.