Leaving Cert results will be lower this year to tackle grade inflation

Leaving Cert results will be lower this year as officials start to tackle grade inflation.

2025 exam results will be given a 5.5% artificial boost on average, down from the 7.5% inflation over recent years.

Department of Education records say the move aims to bring the overall set of results to a point "no lower than broadly midway between 2020 and 2021 levels".

Carl O'Brien, Education Editor for the Irish Times, says there's some controversy over the decision.

"This will disadvantage to the class of 2025 in the competition for CAO points with students in recent years. About one in four in the CAO race have results from previous years.

The percentage adjustment was put in place as a response to Covid-19. However, the Department of Education says the 2025 exam results will only be given a reduced percentage boost.

Former Education Minister Norma Foley maintained the grade bump to try and achieve "fairness" for students whose education was disrupted.

Carl O'Brien, Education Editor for the Irish Times, says the average leaving cert result this year could lower by 16 points.

"The plan is that the grades will be artificially inflated in the next exams in 2025 but at a lower level. If you apply the 5.5% boost in CAO terms you're probably looking at about a 15 or 16 point reduction."

