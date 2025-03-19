Leaving Certificate English could soon include an oral exam.

The new proposals, reported in The Irish Times, would have students engage in a two-way conversation where they're quizzed on plays or books they've studied.

The assessment would be worth 20% of the overall grade while the traditional two-paper exam could become just one paper worth 60%.

Plans for the revised syllabus comes amidst a sweeping reform of the Leaving Certificate which aims award more marks for project work and less on the written exams in June.

