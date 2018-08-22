A legal bid to challenge the appointment of the new Garda Commissioner has been dismissed by a judge in the High Court.

Ciaran MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was killed during The Troubles, was seeking the go-ahead for a judicial review of the decision to appoint former Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris as Garda Commissioner.

Mr MacAirt argued Mr Harris’s previous roles in the PSNI and the Royal Ulster Constabulary, and his associated connections with the UK security and intelligence community, rendered him unsuitable to lead An Garda Síochána.

Justice Denis McDonald, who heard the legal bid on Tuesday, rejected the application on Wednesday morning, insisting Mr MacAirt had not demonstrated that he had an arguable case.

More to follow.

PA

Share it:













Don't Miss