Legal costs decision underway in civil action case against Conor McGregor

The High Court is expected to decide on costs today in the civil action taken against Conor McGregor.

A jury found in favour of Nikita Hand last month and decided the former MMA star had assaulted the hair-colourist at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December 2018.

Nikita Hand wants Conor McGregor to pay the entire legal bill for her successful lawsuit against him; as well as the case she lost against his friend, James Lawrence.

The High Court has been hearing submissions in relation to who should pay what in terms of costs arising from the high-profile civil rape case.

Advertisement

During the civil jury trial, Nikita Hand described how Conor McGregor pinned her on a bed in the penthouse suite of the Beacon Hotel almost six years ago to the day.

She said he got her in a chokehold and raped her.

She successfully sued him for damages but lost her case against James Lawrence.

When it comes to costs, the general rule of thumb is that the loser pays, but Ms Hand’s barrister has urged the judge to make McGregor pay for the entire bill.

Advertisement

McGregor covered his friend’s costs, and Ms. Hand’s lawyers believes he should also pay her bill for the case against Mr. Lawrence, because it was run as a “joint defence.”

They also asked the judge to consider McGregor’s conduct before, during and after the case, accusing him of abusing Ms. Hand in open court, and of directly insulting the jury in an online post where he described the court as a “kangaroo court.”

A decision could be made as early as this afternoon.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.