Legal notices served to 13 'dodgy box' providers

Legal notices served to 13 'dodgy box' providers
Legal notices have been served to 13 operators of illegal streaming services, or 'dodgy boxes'.

The Federation Against Copyright Theft served the notices across Dublin, Cork, Donegal, Offaly, Limerick, Louth, Clare, Westmeath and Laois.

They were delivered in person, by post and through email.

The notices resulted in services being shut down, deleted social media profiles, terminated subscriptions and paid settlements agreed.

FACT says many consumers aren't aware piracy networks are often linked to organised crime, with profits potentially funding other illegal activities.

Reporting by Emily Keegan 

More in News
