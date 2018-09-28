It is ten years to the day since the Bank Guarantee.

The decision by the Fianna Fáil-led government ended up costing the state €64bn.

It involved a blanket guarantee of loans and deposits in six banks including Anglo Irish Bank.

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said some lessons have not been learned since the last property crash.

“Today we see that commercial property is overheating – the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council have advised the committees of the Oireachtas about that.

“We know that’s very much driven by tax incentives that have been brought in by this Government and previous governments.”

Share it:













Don't Miss