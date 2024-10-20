Liam Payne memorial to take place in Dublin today

One Direction fans are gathering for a second day in Dublin this afternoon, in memory of Liam Payne.

Payne died in a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday.

Fans of the star invite people to join them at the Gazebo in St Stephen's Green from 2 pm today (Sunday).

Memorials are also taking place in London today.

The Telegraph's entertainment correspondent India McTaggart says it's prompted conversations about greater protection for pop stars.

"He was only 16 when One Direction was formed on the X-Factor and I think this duty of care question for young stars is particularly pressing and of course just in general it brings up the question of how to support stars during dips in their career."

Meanwhile, all One Direction band members paid tribute to Payne on their social media accounts following his passing with Zayn Malik postponing his US tour.

The Pillowtalk singer was due to kick off the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky Tour in San Francisco next week but has told fans the dates will be rescheduled for January "given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week".

Zayn left One Direction in 2015 to pursue a solo career, resulting in the band going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

There is no date yet set for Liam Payne’s funeral but we can expect the family to decide on a date once his body is back in the UK, most likely in November.

