Liam Payne's 1D band mates issue statement

Liam Payne’s 1D band mates issue statement
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Liam Payne’s former One Direction band mates - Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn have issued a joint statement following his death.

It reads: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam.”

If you have been impacted by this story and wish to seek advise or help you can contact the following helplines.

Samaritans - call 116123, or the 24/7 Text About  service - HELLO to 50808

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

 

