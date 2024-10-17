Liam Payne's family share statement after singer's death

Liam Payne's family have said they are 'heartbroken' in a statement after the singer's death.

"Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they said.

The One Direction star died in Argentina on Wednesday.

We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.

Advertisement

He is survived by his parents Karen and Geoff, and sisters Nicola and Ruth.

Liam also leaves behind a seven-year-old son, Bear.

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, including former X Factor co-stars Mary Byrne and Katie Waissel.

Advertisement

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

Advertisement

In a briefing this afternoon, Downing Street sent its 'sincere condolences' to the friends and family of Liam Payne.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said One Direction was 'one of the biggest bands in history'.

It's believed Payne fell three floors from a balcony after his body was discovered on a hotel decking.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.