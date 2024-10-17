Play Button
Liam Payne's family share statement after singer's death

Liam Payne., © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Liam Payne's family have said they are 'heartbroken' in a statement after the singer's death.

"Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they said.

The One Direction star died in Argentina on Wednesday.

We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.

He is survived by his parents Karen and Geoff, and sisters Nicola and Ruth.

Liam also leaves behind a seven-year-old son, Bear.

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, including former X Factor co-stars Mary Byrne and Katie Waissel.

In a briefing this afternoon,  Downing Street sent its 'sincere condolences' to the friends and family of Liam Payne.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said One Direction was 'one of the biggest bands in history'.

It's believed Payne fell three floors from a balcony after his body was discovered on a hotel decking.

