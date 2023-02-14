Play Button
Lilt soft drink to be discontinued

Michelle Heffernan
The carbonated drink Lilt is being axed after almost 50 years.

The "tropical" tasting drink will be rebranded by the Coca-Cola company and become Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit

The drink was first launched in the U.K. in 1975, and was marketed for decades as a summer drink with an exotic taste.
A 1980s advert showed a "Lilt Man" delivering the drink to beach bathers on a tropical island. In the 1990s the drink used two Jamaican women , "the Lilt Ladies" to market the brand.

Fans of the fizzy drink shared their disappointment over the decision on Twitter

An executive at the Coca-Cola Company has assured Lilt fans that, although the brand name will change, the drink will still taste the same. Martin Attock told the Grocer "absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste."

New cans of Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit are expected to appear in retail outlets by the end of the month.

 

