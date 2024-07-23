Play Button
Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes appears in court charged with dangerous driving

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes appears in court charged with dangerous driving
Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 1, Cusack Park, Ennis, Co. Clare 21/4/2024 Clare vs Limerick Limerick’s Kyle Hayes arrives Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Beat News
Beat News
Five-time All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes has appeared in court charged with one count of dangerous driving.

Mr Hayes (26), of Ballyahsea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, appeared before Judge Colm Roberts at Mallow District Court.

It is alleged that Mr Hayes was recorded on the N20, the main Cork to Limerick road, near Mallow on Sunday, July 14th, driving at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

He was arrested and taken to Mallow Garda Station where he was charged with the offence contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 and was released on station bail.

Court presenter Sergeant Linda O’Leary said that directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Hayes’ barrister, Liam Carroll, acting for solicitor Sarah Ryan, indicated to the court that there would be a willingness on the part of Mr Hayes to enter a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “This is the trick that goes around, with a summary of the facts. I want to hear all of the facts and make up my mind. I have a strong view of what is dangerous driving. I can only hear an application to bring it down to careless driving once I’ve heard the full facts. I’ve been stung by this before, the tolerance for dangerous driving is now much less so than it used to be.”

Judge Roberts remanded Mr Hayes on continuing bail to appear before the court again on September 10th to await directions.

If convicted of the offence Mr Hayes, who is a four-time All Star hurler for Limerick, could face a fine of up to €5,000 and up to six months in prison.

By David Forsythe

