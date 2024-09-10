Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes gets two year driving ban

Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes has been convicted of dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for two years.

The 26-year-old from Ballyashea, Kildimo, County Limerick appeared at Mallow District Court today.

Garda Deirdre Barrett gave evidence that she clocked the five-time All-Ireland winning hurler driving at 155kmph in a 100 zone while overtaking nine cars on a section of dual carriageway on the N20 close to Mallow.

Kyle Hayes said he accelerated after noticing the righthand lane he was driving in was returning to a single-lane road ahead.

Advertisement

Judge Colm Roberts said there are too many deaths on the roads due to speeding and said cars are killing machines before convicting him of dangerous driving and fining him 250 euro.

The conviction triggers a two-year suspended sentence Hayes received for violent disorder in March and that case will be returned to Limerick Circuit Court.

Defence Barrister Liam Carroll said an appeal against today’s conviction will be lodged.

Reporting by Jamie O'Hara

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.