A Carlow mother whose children were killed by her husband is campaigning for a tougher parole process.

Kathleen Chada’s sons Eoghan and Ruairi were ten and five when their Dad Sanjeev strangled them to death in Mayo in 2014.

New legislation for the Parole Bill is being considered by the Oireachtas, which includes people who are serving life sentences not being allowed apply for parole for 12 years.

Ballinkillen-native Kathleen has been announced as one of the speakers at the upcoming Safe World Summit in Dublin next month.

She says families in these cases need to be considered more

