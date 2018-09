A group of Clonmel residents have been carrying out daily protests at the County Council headquarters since last Friday.

They are campaigning to stop an upcoming ban on cars from St Patrick’s Cemetery in the town.

The council plans on closing the cemetery to vehicles – and a petition to stop their plans now has over 4 thousand signatures.

Ann Curtin is one of the protesters and she’s been speaking to Beat news in Clonmel this morning:

Share it:













Don't Miss