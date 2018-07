St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is to get its long-awaited MRI scanner.

Health Minister Simon Harris visited the facility this morning to officially make the announcement.

A new 75 bedroom extension – which will include a 12 bed palliative care centre – was also confirmed

Junior Minister and Carlow/Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says “today is a great news day for Kilkenny”.

Share it:













Don't Miss