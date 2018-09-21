Presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada says we are living in a more inclusive Ireland now.

The Sinn Fein MEP is the most recent person to put her hat in the race to run against Michael D Higgins.

Businessmen Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey have already garnered enough support to appear on the ballot paper and so has Senator Joan Freeman.

Despite being a late entry to the race, Liadh Ní Riada says her vision is about the “Youth of today”.

The Presidential election takes place on the 26th of October.

Liadh dropped into Beat studio’s recently and spoke to Dean from Beat News about her campaign and her vision for Ireland.

Share it:













Don't Miss