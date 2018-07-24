Sub- contractors left out of pocket by the collapse of the Sammon group say it’s had a huge impact on them and their families.

The company went into liquidation after the UK-based Carillion Construction went bust.

The sub-contractors were involved in the construction of a number of schools in Carlow and Wexford and say they are owed more than 50 million euro.

Reps earlier met with officials from the Office of Government Procurement and the National Development Finance Agency.

John Hennebry from JJ Hennebry Flooring in Belfast says families have been left devastated:

Share it:













Don't Miss