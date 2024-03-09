LIVE: South East outcome in Family and Care Referendums

Wexford has voted no to the Family Referendum.

A whopping 72.3% of people voted against the proposed changes - which would have seen the definition of family expanded to include 'durable relationships'.

It's the first county - in the South East - to have its official results released.

Meanwhile, the turnout for all five counties in the South East has also been released.

In Waterford, around 50% of people registered to vote turned out at their local polling stations for the Family and Care referendums.

That figure was lower in Carlow and Kilkenny - where around 43% of people showed up.

In Wexford, turnout was at around 42.5%.

While in Tipperary 122,159 voted in the two referendums.

The official results of both the family and care referendums are expected to be announced at around six o'clock this evening.

Some constituencies have declared results with an avalanche of results expected in the next few hours.

More to follow...

