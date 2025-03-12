Live trad musicians to surprise taxi passengers this weekend

FREENOW taxi passengers will have the chance to enjoy live trad music over the St Patrick’s Day weekend in Dublin

To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, taxis will be turned into mobile trad music sessions this weekend.

Unsuspecting passengers will be surprised with a live trad music performance in their taxi as they travel around Dublin.

What would otherwise be a regular taxi journey from A to B will be transformed into a festive and fun trip, connecting locals and tourists alike with Irish culture and getting them into the St Patrick’s Day spirit.

Ciaran Hanlon, a partner driver for FREENOW, said: “St Patrick’s Day is one of my favourite times of the year, as I get to have passengers from all over the world. It will be wonderful to see the surprise on their faces when they hop into the taxi and realise they will be accompanied by their own personal session musicians. The St Patrick’s Day spirit will be in full swing in my cab over the weekend!”

Aoife Kelly, Dublin based musician, said: "I am very excited to play some tunes on the move with FREENOW, it's going to be a great few days of craic and ceoil".

St Patrick’s Day is a busy time of year with thousands of tourists travelling to Ireland and locals hitting the town for the festivities. Last year over 650,000 passengers passed through Dublin Airport in the week leading up to the 17th, and just over half a million people are expected to turn out for Monday’s parade.

Danny O’Gorman, General Manager at FREENOW Ireland, said: “St Patrick’s weekend is always a busy time. However, our driver partners rise to the challenge and ensure that tourists and locals can get where they need to go.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a lucky few passengers an unforgettable experience with a surprise music session in their taxi. If you’re booking a FREENOW this weekend make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a Cab Ceoil, where the musicians and driver will get you right into the St Patrick’s Day spirit.”

Lucky passengers might be able to get a Cab Ceoil throughout Dublin City Centre on March 15th and 16th.

