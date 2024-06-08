LIVE UPDATES: South East Election Results 2024

Updated at 11:01

Counting is underway across the country for the first elections in over four years.

Yesterday, thousands turned out to have their say in the ballot box for the local and European elections 2024.

Polling stations closed last night at 10pm and counting began this morning.

The first boxes were opened at 9am nationwide in counting centres for both election.

The count staff in centres across the nation will separate the votes – which is expected to take some hours – before counting them.

Returning officer at Tipperary's Count Centre, James Seymore explains the verification process.

"First, we open all the boxes and all the boxes will be emptied out. We separate the local ballot paper from the European Parliamentary ballot paper.

"We also check to see how many ballot papers were in each box to match up with what the officer of that box had written down as being the number of votes cast. That process is called a verification process. That will take us up to approximately three or four o'clock."

Spoilt votes are those which are deemed illegible because there are multiple first preference votes or they have been defaced with messages.

To win a seat in a local authority, candidates have to meet the required quota of votes, which is calculated by dividing the total valid poll by one more than the number of available seats, and then adding one.

