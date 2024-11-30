LIVE UPDATES: South East General Election Results 2024

Updated 09.20

Tipperary North and South count centre, Presentation Sports Complex, Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary.

Updated 09.19

Carlow-Kilkenny count centre, Loreto Sports Hall, Grange Road, Kilkenny, R95W2NV.

Updated 09.18

Wexford count centre, Loreto Secondary School, Sports Hall, Ballynagee, Wexford Town.

First ballot box opened in the Wexford constituency.

Updated 09.15

Waterford Count Centre, SETU, Main Campus, Cork Road, Waterford.

Updated 09.01

Ballot boxes are being opened across the country and the South East region this morning as counting gets underway.

The election exit poll shows the three largest parties are neck and neck in terms of vote share.

The exit poll suggests Sinn Féin has received 21.1% of the vote with Fine Gael marginally behind on 21% and Fianna Fail in third place among the larger parties at 19.5%.

The Soc Dems lead the smaller parties at 5.8%, Labour has 5% and the Green Party 4%.

Aontú is at 3.6%, SPBP at 3.1% and Independent Ireland at 2.2%.

Independents and Others as a block get 14.6%.

35% of those polled wanted to see Micheál Martin as Taoiseach with 34% opting for Mary Lou McDonald, Simon Harris trailed at 27%.

The poll also showed housing as the biggest issue of the campaign at 28% followed by cost of living at 19% and health at 17%.