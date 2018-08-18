Lloyd Pharmacy workers will strike again today.

They will demonstrate at the chemist’s outlets across the country in a dispute over low pay and zero-hour contracts.

It comes after Mandate members voted to reject the company’s proposals by 96%.

Spokesperson for the union, David Gibney, outlines where the strikes will be happening today.

He said: “We have about 20 stores across Dublin going on strike. Our other stores include Mullingar, wicklow town, Wexford and Sligo.

“But, all across Dublin most of the stores will be on strike.”

