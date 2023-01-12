Locals on high alert after €220,000 in life savings stolen from Wexford home

Over €220,000 in cash has been stolen from a safe in a home in Co. Wexford.

An Garda Síochána are investigating a spate of burglaries that have happened in Co. Wexford over the last few weeks, one of which happens to be considered as one of the largest sums of money stolen from a home in the history of the State.

On Monday, 9th January, the life savings of a couple in the Milehouse area of Enniscorthy had been stolen, which is believed to be worth over €220,000.

The house was broken into and Gardaí believe that the thieves were not expecting to find such a large amount of money. When speaking to Beat news, a Garda source said that the huge discovery of money was "random".

Advertisement

A black Audi estate was used in the incident and an hour earlier the same car had been used for a similar burglary roughly 10 miles away. Other burglaries over the last few weeks are also linked to the car, which occurred in the Killanne, Clonroche and Caim areas.

The car in question hasn't been seen since.

The burglaries have been taking place between the hours of 4 pm and 8 pm

Wexford Gardaí Urge Locals to Exercise Caution

Gardaí believe residents should be cautious of people they don't know knocking on doors and checking to see if a home is vacant.

Advertisement

If residents are home, excuses for calling to the home may be given such as asking for a lost dog or possibly knowing someone in the area.

People are encouraged to make vacant houses look like there is someone home by setting lights to a timer, installing alarms and communicating with neighbours.

Anyone with information should contact the Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580.