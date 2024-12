The National Ploughing Championship has announced their location for 2025.

Next year's event will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, County Offaly, on September 16th, 17th and 18th.

The Ploughing was previously held here in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Held over three days, it's expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to County Offaly, and millions into the local economy.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.