London police appeal for help to find three children who may be in Ireland

30 June 2018

Police in London are appealing for help in tracing three missing children who might be travelling in Ireland.

The Quinn family include Cara aged 10, Michael 9, and six-year-old Hagen.

They are missing from their carer’s address in Lambeth in South London, and may be in the company of their mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police.

– Digital Desk

