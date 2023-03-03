Play Button
Play Button
News

Lorry transporting vats of orange juice flips on busy national road

Lorry transporting vats of orange juice flips on busy national road
The Overturned Lorry, Pic. Bernie O’Farrell
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Credit to The Roscommon Hearld for this story. Pics Bernie O’Farrell

A busy national road has reopened after a truck flipped and spilled its juicy contents.

Personnel worked throughout across two days on the N5 outside Tulsk, Co. Roscommon to remove the lorry and vats of orange juice following the road traffic collision shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The damaged vats of orange juice, Pic. Bernie O’Farrell

Emergency services had attended the scene and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

During the clean-up operation motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Gardaí in Castlerea have confirmed to the Roscommon Herald that work continued throughout the day (Thursday, March 2) on removing the contents of the overturned lorry. When this was completed the lorry was then removed and the road reopened.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Weather expert offers important 'Beast from the East 2' update

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Wedding guest caught with 9 bags of cocaine in underwear claims it was for 'personal use'

 By Beat News
News 3

Video shows takeaway worker blow-torching raw chicken in dirty alleyway

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement