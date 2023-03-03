Lorry transporting vats of orange juice flips on busy national road

A busy national road has reopened after a truck flipped and spilled its juicy contents.
Personnel worked throughout across two days on the N5 outside Tulsk, Co. Roscommon to remove the lorry and vats of orange juice following the road traffic collision shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening.
The damaged vats of orange juice, Pic. Bernie O’Farrell
Emergency services had attended the scene and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.
During the clean-up operation motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
Gardaí in Castlerea have confirmed to the Roscommon Herald that work continued throughout the day (Thursday, March 2) on removing the contents of the overturned lorry. When this was completed the lorry was then removed and the road reopened.