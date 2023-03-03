Lorry transporting vats of orange juice flips on busy national road

A busy national road has reopened after a truck flipped and spilled its juicy contents.

Personnel worked throughout across two days on the N5 outside Tulsk, Co. Roscommon to remove the lorry and vats of orange juice following the road traffic collision shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services had attended the scene and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

During the clean-up operation motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.