Love Island; We need to talk about Mimii

The internet is currently ablaze with Love Island fans in disbelief at how Mimii has been acting since her and Ayo's shock recoupling.

We've watched along as Mimii kept her cool and most importantly dignity as Ayo chose to recouple with new love interest Jess after Casa Amor. But as of late our girl has been movinggggg madddddd.

Currently coupled up with Josh - Mimii still chose to kiss former flame Ayo during a Snog, Marry, Pie Challenge.

Cut to more recently where she was left pied by Ayo alone on the Love Island Terrace. Sending fellow Islander Joey Essex down to grab him to secretly come see her on the terrace away from prying eyes and more importantly their partners.

Joey had to go back to Mimii to tell her Ayo wasn't interested in chatting. Cut to later in the night and he has to tell her that their relationship is 'dead' and he is 'more than happy' with new love Jessica.

Ahhhhh we have the ick...Mimii you are queen please let Ayo goooooo!!

