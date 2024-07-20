Play Button
Luas Green Line services suspended due to power line issue

Luas Green Line services suspended due to power line issue
Luas Tram figures, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Luas Green Line services are currently not in operation due to a technical issue on the line.

The issue was identified by drivers on Saturday morning, prompting the total suspension of Green Line services.

Luas technicians have begun inspecting the overhead line and all tram pantographs, a statement on Saturday morning confirmed, adding the work will take "a number of hours" to complete.

Red Line services are operating as normal.

The transport provider apologised for the inconvenience caused and confirmed all valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus services while the disruption continues.

When the repair works are complete, Green Line services will recommence on a phased basis, resuming first between Brides Glen and St Stephen's Green, and then later between St Stephen's Green and Broombridge.

Luas staff have also been deployed to key stops to assist service users, while updates will also be posted on the Luas website and its social media channels.

