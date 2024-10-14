Lucky Wexford couple capture Northern Lights in wedding photos

One lucky Wexford couple acted quick to capture the most stunning wedding photo on their big day in a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Northern Lights graced Ireland once again this week, and captured the imagination and wonder of star gazers nationwide on Thursday night (October 10th).

It was the second display for Irish people in just five months as the aurora borealis was visible in many locations across the country in what was one of the clearest night skies this month.

As people flocked to catch a glimpse of the natural phenomena, which is usually only seen in Northern locations such as Iceland, Sweden, Finland or Alaska, one lucky couple took a moment away from their wedding guests to enjoy the spectacle together.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Wexford photographers, Lee Robinson and Edyta Walkowska of Wexford Photos, shared the special moment saying: "What a show for Hailey & Podge on their big day yesterday.

"It was worth the quick trip to Vinegar Hill from their wedding reception at the Riverside in Enniscorthy - a chance in a lifetime!."

In the images, bride Hailey and her new husband Podge, are seen embracing in their wedding attire beside what is left of the historical windmill on top of the iconic landmark.

The view of Enniscorthy town in the background is just a minor element of the images as the glorious shades of pink and green are seen behind them in the horizon with shades of pink and green sweeping the night sky amongst an array of stars.

Advertisement

Speaking to Beat News, Lee said that he and Edyta, both of Wexford Photos, were monitoring the aurora borealis that evening in the hopes that it might be strong enough to take a trip back up to Vinegar Hill during the reception as the couple had already taken photos there that afternoon.

"We were tracking the progress throughout the day because we had seen that there was a good chance that it would happen again.

"I said it to them, would they be interested, and they said 'yeah, why not' like it's such a once a lifetime event. So, we hopped in my car and up we went and got some great images. They're delighted with them."

Advertisement

Praising the local photographer on Facebook, one person wrote: "Absolutely spectacular guys, what a lucky couple to get that opportunity."

Another said: "That's the way to celebrate the big day! Congratulations!".

While another person simply wrote: "Amazing! Very lucky couple!".

What a show for Hailey & Podge on their big day yesterday, it was worth the quick trip to Vinegar Hill from their... Posted by Lee Robinson Edyta Walkowska on Thursday, October 10, 2024

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.