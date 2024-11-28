Play Button
Luxury items seized by CAB to be sold at auction

Aoife Kearns
More than 130 luxury items, including a Chinchilla coat and Chanel handbags, are being auctioned off by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The sale opens at lunchtime tomorrow and will run until Monday.

Last year, the Criminal Assets Bureau held its first advertised online auction of confiscated luxury goods that included gold bars, handbags and watches.

The haul included more than 100 items and was valued at over half a million euros, with the profits given to the exchequer.

The second such auction will open at 1pm tomorrow with more than 130 designer items up for sale.

The haul includes Rolex watches, Gucci belts, a lady's Chinchilla coat, a Louis Vuitton Egg case and diamond rings.

It's being run by Dublin Auctioneer, Wilson Auctions.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

