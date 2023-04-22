Lyrid Meteor Shower to light up skies tonight

A meteor shower is expected to light up the skies tonight.

The Lyrid shower is an annual event for stargazers which follows the new moon - the latest of which was on Thursday.

It is one of the oldest meteor showers in history with records dating back to 2,700 years.

It is expected that we will see up to 18 meteors an hour.

For the best views, it's recommended that you find a dark site with no artificial light or light pollution.

The shower will begin at midnight and will last until dawn.

Experienced stargazers recommend going out for 30 minutes to allow time for your eyes to adjust to the dark sky.

Met Éireann is predicting a chilly night though, so it's advised that if you're venturing out for the show, you wrap up in warm clothes (and maybe even have a hot chocolate).

It also expects some cloud, based on where you are in the region.

Cloudy today with rain over much of Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster & north Munster. 🌧️ Heavy showers elsewhere with the possibility of hail, spot flooding & isolated thunderstorms. ⛈️ There will be the odd sunny spell in the northwest. 🌥️ Highs of 9 to 12°C. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/reDUngit41 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 22, 2023

Recent showers

One of the most memorable and recent showers was the Lenoid Shower back in November.

It's known for its fast, bright, and flashing meteors.

The stunning spectacle is associated with the Tempel-Tuttle comet which leaves a path of debris behind it as it orbits the sun.

When Earth enters the comet's path, its trail vaporises in our atmosphere, creating streaks of light across the night sky. Often these light streaks can be caused by debris as small as a grain of sand.

