M-pox declared 'global emergency' by WHO

The World Health Organisation says a global response is needed as the number of deaths related to M-pox continues to rise.

The organisation has declared a global emergency as over 500 people with the virus have died in Africa.

More than 14 thousand cases have been diagnosed in 13 countries across the continent.

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus says now the declaration has been made, they can respond quickly.

“A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alarm under international health law.

"It's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," Ghebreyesus said.

