Main road in Wexford to be closed 'for some time' following collision

Gardaí in Wexford are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred earlier this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6am and the road remains closed.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Carrickbyrne Hill, on the main New Ross to Wexford road.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News that the road will remain closed for some time.

No injuries have yet been reported.

More to follow..

