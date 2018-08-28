Fire crews are dealing with a major blaze at a Primark store in Belfast.

Black smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the Bank Buildings in the city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 11 appliances are in attendance at the scene.

It has been evacuated and people are being urged to avoid the area.

It is not known how the fire started.

Primark in Belfast currently on fire looks like its coming from the stock rooms , loads of fire engines at the scene ☹️☹️ #belfast #primark #fire pic.twitter.com/r1fhaAT9LL — Dani McAteer (@DaniMcAteer) August 28, 2018

