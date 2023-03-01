Play Button
‘Major Emergency’ declared at Wexford General Hospital as 200 patients evacuated

'Major Emergency' declared at Wexford General Hospital as 200 patients evacuated
The transfer of over 200 patients from Wexford General Hospital will continue today.

A major emergency was declared at the site yesterday evening, after a section of the building went up in flames.

Efforts to evacuate the 207 patients being treated at Wexford General Hospital continued through the night.

They’re being brought to several locations including St.Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford, as well as St.Vincent’s and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

In a statement, the Ireland East Hospital group says the process of transferring all patients will take up to 24 hours.

Yesterday evening, a major emergency was declared at the site.

Wexford Fire Service was notified of the incident shortly before 4pm,

The blaze has resulted in major damage to the roof, as well as significant water damage.

No injuries have been reported by Gardaí.

Local fire services remained at the hospital overnight as a precaution.

The hospital's accident and emergency department will remain closed until further notice, and all elective procedures and outpatient appointments scheduled for this week have been cancelled.

Anyone with a query regarding the transfer of a loved one can call 053 915 30 12.

It is being described as the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service in Ireland

Members of the public have been honouring the work done by emergency services, during and after the blaze.

Emeregency Times have shared a birds-eye view of the damage that was caused.

