Major heat weather warning for those travelling to Spain

Joleen Murphy
A major heat weather warning has been issued for those travelling to Spain this week.

The country is preparing for a major boost in day and night time temperatures as the mercury is expected to surpass 40 degrees in the coming days.

From today, July 16th, temperatures will begin to rise with holiday makers being warned to prepare for the hot weather conditions before the weekend.

According to Spanish News Today, a status yellow warning has been issued in six provinces in the south of the country for extreme heat tomorrow.

The uncomfortably hot weather is expected to reach 40 degrees in places. However, forecasters are predicting the heat to continue to rise with Friday understood to be the peak of the heatwave.

A number of provinces are to reach and exceed 40 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

