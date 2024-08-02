Major investigation launched as woman (27) found dead at apartment

An investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old woman was found dead at an apartment in Midleton in East Cork this evening.

Emergency services discovered the woman at around 4pm this evening.

Gardaí and paramedics responded to reports of a severely injured woman at a second floor apartment at the junction of Main Street and Connolly street in the town this evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also discovered the apartment was on fire and alerted the nearby Midleton Fire Service who remain at the scene this evening.

A major investigation has been launched, a forensic examination of the scene will take place and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The town’s main street has been sealed off and diversions are in place.

