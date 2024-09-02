Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Major operation targeting speed underway for National Slow Down Day

Major operation targeting speed underway for National Slow Down Day
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are conducting a national speed enforcement operation over the next 24 hours as part of National Slow Down Day.

The joint campaign with the Road Safety Authority aims to tackle driver behaviour.

It began at 7 am this morning and will run until 7 o'clock tomorrow.

Last year, saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with a total of 184 people losing their lives - with Tipperary having the most fatalities in the country at 16.

Advertisement

As of the 30th of August this year, 126 people have lost their lives on Irish roads - 17 in the South East.

Meanwhile, up to the end of June this year, over 70,000 fines had been issued to motorists for speeding - including one driver in Kilkenny who had been travelling at 174 km per hour in a 120km zone.

National Slow Down Day aims to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and deter those intending to drive at excessive or inappropriate speeds.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two teenagers arrested over murder of a 13-year-old boy

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Dog that went missing over two weeks ago found on edge of cliff

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Israeli Military recover bodies of six hostages in Southern Gaza

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement