Major Irish crisps recall due to possible presence of rubber pieces

There is a major recall of Irish crisps due to the possible presence of rubber pieces.

The Food and Safety Authority of Ireland shared the information from Tayto and Spuddy’s Irish Crisp crisps.

According to Tayto Snacks, fragments of a golf ball were found to be present in a small number of packs from the below listed products.

They believe the material may have inadvertently been harvested with their potatoes.

As a precautionary measure Tayto Snacks are recalling all of the products with the best before dates detailed below.

Tayto Crisps Recall

Tayto Cheese & Onion 37g - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Salt & Vinegar 37g - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Cheese & Onion 6 pack (6x25g) - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Variety 6 pack (6x25g) - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Cheese & Onion 6 pack flashed €2.50 (6x25g) - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Variety 6 pack flashed €2.50 (6x25g) - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Cheese & Onion 10 pack flashed €3.75 (10x25g) - Dated 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

Tayto Cheese & Onion 12 pack (12x25g) - Dated: 21.08.24, 22.08.24 & 23.08.24

This precautionary recall has been initiated in the best interests of our consumers and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

We are working closely with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and with our customers to ensure the potentially affected product is no longer available for purchase.

If you have this product, you should not eat it. Please keep the product and contact our consumer care team on 01 8350611 or on [email protected] to arrange return and reimbursement.

Spuddy's Irish Crisps Recall

There is also a recall of specific batches of Aldi's Spuddy’s Irish Crisps due to the possible presence of rubber pieces.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

The products effected are Spuddy’s Cheese and Onion Flavour Irish Crisps (6 x 25g pack); Spuddy’s Irish Potato Crisps assorted flavours (24 x 25g pack) all with a best before date of 26.07.2024.

