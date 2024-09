A major search operation is underway for an Irish man reported missing on the Italian island of Sardinia.

It is understood that the man had been hiking with his brothers, but has not been seen since splitting up with them.

Italian media outlets have reported that the 39-year-old went missing on Friday afternoon while hiking the third stage of the Cammino Minerario.

The search operation is ongoing.

