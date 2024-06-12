Major temporary road closure announced in Ferrybank

A major long term road closure has been announced in Ferrybank to facilitate the development of the North Quays Project.

The mulit-million euro regeneration works includes the creation of enhanced access routes to Waterford City.

The next phase of road infrastructure works will proceed to the Abbey Road area in Ferrybank.

Deep excavation work on Abbey Road will take place in the coming weeks which requires a temporary road closure.

To minimise disruption, these works have been scheduled during the school summer holidays and local access will be facilitated.

From June 28th to August 16th 2024, Abbey Road will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the N29/Port road. Please follow all directional signage and utilise designated pedestrian crossings.

Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

A new train station, transport hub and pedestrian bridge is also being built across the river Suir as part of the most ambitious development ever seen in Waterford.

The sustainable transport bridge will link the relocated train station to new walking and cycling infrastructure.

Waterford County Council says that these works, through the delivery of enhanced and integrated sustainable and active travel infrastructure, will reduce the reliance on private car and facilitate alternative modes of transport for those accessing the city centre.

