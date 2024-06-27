Majority of adults under 35 would like a job as an influencer, survey finds

Almost two-thirds of young adults would like a job as an influencer, a new survey has found.

The research by Pure Telecom found that 48 per cent of the adult population would consider a job as a social media influencer, with 56 per cent stating they believe they would earn more money than they do now.

Just under half said they want to be an influencer because they have an interest in the work, while 32 per cent said it was because of the free products and services.

Around 44 per cent of social media users said influencers have an impact on their purchasing decisions.

Of those who post on social media, 45 per cent said they post on at least once a week, while 12 per cent said they do so every day.

Commenting on the findings, Pure Telecom chief executive Paul Connell said. "These figures show that online influencing has become a mainstream career consideration for many as we see an entire generation of digital natives becoming hard-working adults."

By Michael Bolton

