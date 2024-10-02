Play Button
Male pedestrian dies in collision overnight

Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
A male pedestrian has died in a collision overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Mayo on Tuesday night.

Before 11pm, emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60, Manulla near Balla.

The pedestrian, a male in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The crash comes just days after two teenagers died in County Mayo in a collision between a car and a tractor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station.

