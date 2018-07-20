Malin Head drowning victim to be laid to rest

20 July 2018

One of the victims of this weeks boating tragedy in Donegal will be laid to rest today.

A man and a teenager lost their lives when their boat capsized in waters off Malin Head on Wednesday.

Gerry Doherty, who is survived by his wife Marian, two daughters, grandchildren and sisters and brothers, will be buried after funeral mass at St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin today.

Among those at the funeral will be Gerry’s relative, Dessie Keenan, who survived the tragedy.

Mr Keenan, who is in his 40s, survived after clinging to a fishing buoy for a number of hours.

16-year-old Thomas Weir, who was originally from Scotland, had been staying with relatives in Derry in recent months.

His remains are expected to be brought back to Scotland for burial.

A full investigation into the possible cause of the tragedy is being undertaken by two agencies, the Gardaí and the Marine Casualty Investigation Unit.

