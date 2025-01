A man in his 20s remains in Garda custody this morning following a drug seizure at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

13.4 kilos of herbal cannabis with a value of €268,000 was discovered by Revenue officers after they searched a freight unit that had left a ferry from France on Friday.

The man in his 20s is currently being detained at a Garda station in Co. Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.