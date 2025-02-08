Play Button
Man (20s) arrested in connection with fatal assault in Malahide, Dublin

A Garda station. Image: Alamy
Lily Kennedy
Gardaí in Malahide are investigating circumstances around the death of a man following an incident in Malahide, Co. Dublin, which occurred this morning at 8:30am.

Gardaí attended a residence in Malahide, Co. Dublin, where a man in his 60s was found unresponsive, he was then declared deceased at the scene.

A man (aged in his late 20’s) was arrested in connection with the investigation, and is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Co. Dublin area.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Malahide Garda Station.

A family liaison officer (FLO) has been assigned to support the family of the deceased.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

