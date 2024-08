A man is still being questioned this morning after a woman was mugged in County Louth.

She was approached by a man and robbed of her handbag at Longwalk in Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

The woman in her 70s needed medical treatment and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The man in his 20s is being held at a Garda Station in the county and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

