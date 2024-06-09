Play Button
Man (20s) dies after being struck by car in Donegal

Man (20s) dies after being struck by car in Donegal
Road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A man, aged in his 20s, has died after being struck by a car in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1.30am, gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Ballynally, near Moville.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The scene is preserved to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to examine the area, and local traffic diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified, and the man's body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a postmortem examination will take place.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Moville area around the time of the collision are requested to provide it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By James Cox & Beat News

By James Cox & Beat News

